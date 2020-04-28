Streetwise newsletter: Market volatility sends do-it-yourself investors to professional wealth managers

Market volatility sends do-it-yourself investors to professional wealth managers: Independent wealth managers in Canada are seeing an influx of new clients and assets as do-it-yourself investors and small business owners search for professional advice during volatile times. (Clare O’Hara)
Why inflation is not about to soar (despite what the gold bugs say): If suffering through a pandemic weren’t bad enough, a growing chorus of voices is warning us to beware inflation too. (Ian McGugan)
HSBC Bank Canada profit falls as it increases loan-loss provisions: HSBC Bank Canada reported a drop in its first-quarter profit compared with a year ago as it took a charge related to bad loans it expects owing to the downturn in the economy. (The Canadian Press)
