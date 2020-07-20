 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Streetwise

Streetwise Newsletter

Streetwise newsletter: Proposal to ban short selling ahead of deals to shake up junior markets

Comments

Proposal to ban short selling ahead of deals to shake up junior markets: A move to bring Canadian short-selling rules in line with United States securities law could reverberate through Canada’s junior capital markets as regulators look to limit a controversial trading strategy used to finance high-risk companies, notably in the cannabis industry. (Mark Rendell)

Diversity experts urge financial firms to set specific staffing targets: Diversity experts are urging Canada’s most prominent financial institutions to build on commitments to combat systemic racism by developing more detailed staffing targets that would help ensure the most marginalized employees don’t get left behind. (James Bradshaw)

Pledge to end systemic racism at Canadian companies picks up steam: More than 200 CEOs have signed a pledge to commit to ending anti-Black systemic racism within their companies as part of the BlackNorth Initiative that is quickly winning wide support throughout Corporate Canada. (Yeji Jesse Lee and Christine Dobby)

Alibaba’s Ant Group prepares dual listing in Hong Kong, Shanghai: Ant Group, the fintech arm of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., said it has started the process of a dual listing in Hong Kong and on Shanghai’s Nasdaq-style Star Market, kicking off one of the world’s most hotly anticipated initial public offerings. (Reuters)

The Streetwise newsletter is Monday to Friday. If you’re reading this on the web, or if someone forwarded this e-mail to you, you can sign up for Streetwise and all Globe newsletters on our signup page.

