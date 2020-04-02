 Skip to main content
Streetwise Newsletter

Streetwise newsletter: Why Canada’s banks have no plans to suspend dividends despite a global trend of cuts

Why Canada’s banks have no plans to suspend dividends despite a global trend of cuts: Canadian bank CEOs insist they will keep paying dividends, even as banks around the world have axed payouts under pressure from regulators to preserve capital within the banking system. (James Bradshaw and Mark Rendell)

David Dodge foresees tricky problems down the road for the Bank of Canada: David Dodge has some candid things to say about the powerful weapons that the current leadership at the Bank of Canada has unleashed to fight the COVID-19 crisis. First, they’re doing the right thing. Second, the right thing – to “essentially print money” – could have uncomfortable consequences down the road. (David Parkinson)

Global financial regulators moving to keep markets open and credit flowing: Global financial regulators said on Thursday they are in talks with governments to allow key staff at financial firms to work on site during the coronavirus epidemic to keep markets open. (Reuters)

Mastercard and Visa raise tap limits to $250 so fewer consumers need to touch payment machines: Credit card companies Mastercard and Visa are raising the tap limit on all credit cards to $250 from $100 as retailers seek more cashless payment options during the outbreak of COVID-19. (Clare O’Hara)

The Streetwise newsletter is Monday to Friday. If you’re reading this on the web, or if someone forwarded this e-mail to you, you can sign up for Streetwise and all Globe newsletters on our signup page.

