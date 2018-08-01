 Skip to main content

Transcontinental transforms

Special to The Globe and Mail
In May, Montréal-based Transcontinental Inc. completed the acquisition of the Americas flexible-packaging business of Coveris Holdings SA, a Chicago-based manufacturer of plastics products, for $1.72-billion.

The deal marks a major shift for Canada’s largest printer, which has provided printing, publishing and marketing services since 1976. Transcontinental is now positioned across a broad range of flexible packaging’s growing end markets, including dairy, pet food, beverage, agriculture and consumer products.

Lexpert contributor Ann Macaulay interviews the key counsel on the deal and reports at www.lexpert.ca. Follow @Lexpert on Twitter. Lexpert is published by Thomson Reuters.

