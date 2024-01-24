Google on Wednesday reached a settlement in a patent infringement lawsuit over chips that power the company’s artificial-intelligence technology, according to a filing in Massachusetts federal court.

The settlement comes the same day that closing arguments were scheduled to begin in a trial on Singular Computing’s lawsuit, which had sought $1.67-billion in damages for Google’s alleged misuse of its computer-processing innovations.

Details of the settlement were not immediately available. Representatives for Google and Singular confirmed the settlement but did not immediately respond to requests for further comment.