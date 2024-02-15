Lightspeed Commerce Inc. LSPD-T has ousted chief executive officer Jean Paul Chauvet, replacing him with founder Dax Dasilva on an interim basis in a management shakeup following the collapse of its stock last week.

“I thank JP for his contributions, service and leadership at Lightspeed over the past 11 years,” Mr. Dasilva said in a release.

Lightspeed stock, which has dropped 30 per cent in the last year, was down less than 0.5 per cent in pre-market trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

Mr. Dasilva, the Montreal company’s 47-year-old original CEO, had ceded the top job to his long time second-in-command two years ago to pursue other interests, including funding conservation projects, and completing his university degree. Mr. Chauvet was an experienced software executive who had joined the 19-year-old company after it raised outside venture capital and was regarded as the operator within Lightspeed, while Mr. Dasilva had more recently focused on specific areas of the company including improving product before his retirement. Mr. Dasilva had held onto most of his stock except for a divestiture to provide $40-million in funding for his conservation non-profit organization, Age of Union.

Lightspeed has also pushed out chief product and technology officer Ryan Tabone, replacing him with John Shaprio, senior vice president of retail technology. Director Patrick Pichette, former chief financial officer of Google and currently the company’s lead independent director, will replace Mr. Dasilva as interim chairman.

“On behalf of the board, we welcome back Dax Dasilva as Lightspeed’s interim CEO,” Mr. Pichette said in the release. “His exceptional track record as the founder of this company speaks volumes about his visionary leadership and dedication to success over the years. Under his guidance we have witnessed remarkable growth and innovation, propelling Lightspeed to the category leader it is today. I am confident that he will continue to steer Lightspeed towards new heights of success.”

Mr. Chauvet had been leading the company through what he called a “year of execution” during the fiscal year that started last April 1. Lightspeed is one of Canada’s larger publicly traded technology companies, selling point-of-sale transaction software to retailers, restaurants, golf courses and hospitality providers. It expects to generate about US$900-million in revenue this fiscal year.

Lightspeed has been on a push in the past year to get new and existing clients to use its payment processing product rather than alternatives, and to shift its focus to larger customers that generate more than US$500,000 in revenues a year, all while achieving positive earnings before interest, taxes depreciation and amortization and further adjustments for items including share-based compensation and related payroll taxes.

The measure, called “adjusted EBITDA,” is not a recognized accounting standard, but Lightspeed had promised to achieve at least break-even results by that measure this year, and did so starting in its second fiscal quarter.

But last week Mr. Chauvet sparked concerns about the company’s financial performance in its upcoming fiscal year when Lightspeed released third quarter numbers, sparking a 30-per-cent selloff in the stock.

Mr. Chauvet said the company would start investing to grow revenues in its upcoming fiscal year by gearing more sales efforts toward adding larger clients, while also remaining committed to generating operating profitability, which it achieved in the second quarter for the first time as a public company. While the third quarter results were in line with expectations, with revenue up year over year by 27 per cent, growth in the number of larger customers was just seven per cent over the year-earlier period. Subscription growth, a measure of how much clients pay to use its non-payments software, was up just nine per cent year-over-year, and unchanged from the second quarter. The outlook and weak subscription tally spooked investors and prompted analysts to slash their share price forecasts and outlooks, underscoring the challenge for a company that had driven investor interest as a high-growth story in the past but was also trying to show it could also turn a profit.

“Investors in this space pay for growth,” ATB Financial analyst Martin Toner said in an interview, noting that Lightspeed’s valuation on a price-to-gross profit basis is about half that of its much larger publicly traded rival Toast Inc., which is growing its location count at a faster clip.

The shakeup, Mr. Toner said, “will have people wondering if there will be any changes in strategic direction. I think the most positive change would be to tighten up on costs” – which could mean deep staff cuts. Mr. Toner said Lightspeed had a larger cost structure compared to other tech companies, which have slashed their payrolls much more severely than Lightspeed since the start of the tech downturn in November 2021 in an effort to drive to profitability.

It also leaves uncertainty over the company’s mergers-and-acquisition strategy. Lightspeed had made a slew of acquisitions after going public in 2019 but hadn’t made one since 2021. Mr. Chauvet indicated last week the company would look to start doing deals again, which further unsettled the market.

“If Lightspeed was executing well, I doubt we’d see such a meaningful change. I think it tells us something is not working with their strategy,” National Bank of Canada analyst Richard Tse said.