Lightspeed Commerce Inc. LSPT-T reported better-than-expected results Thursday and increased its revenue forecast for the year as it continues efforts to become profitable and revive its lagging stock.

The Montreal-based commerce software company generated revenue of US$230.3-million in its second quarter ended Sept. 30, up 25 per cent over the same period a year earlier and above its own forecast of between US$210-million and US$215-million. It upped its forecast revenue for the year to between US$890-million and US$905-million, from its prior forecast of US$875-million to US$900-million.

Lightspeed shares were up more than 10 per cent in premarket trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

Lightspeed also, for the first time as a public company, reported it had reached a key profitability target: positive earnings before interest, taxes depreciation and amortization and further adjustments for items including share-based compensation and related payroll taxes. The measure, known as “adjusted EBITDA,” is not an accounting measure recognized by the IFRS Foundation, but the company has promised it will achieve break-even or better results by that measure for this year. The company made US$0.2-million in adjusted EBITDA for the quarter, against a forecast of negative US$4-million, and maintained its forecast of generating break even or better adjusted EBITDA for the year.

The company, which sells point of sale software used by retailers and hospitality merchants to manage operations and handle payments, also nearly halved its next loss to US$42.5-million , or US28 cents a share, compared to the same period a year earlier

“At the beginning of this year I promised that fiscal year 2024 will be the year of execution,” chief executive Jean Paul Chauvet said on a conference call with analysts. “The results from this quarter firmly show that we are delivering on that promise.”

Mr. Chauvet has made three promises in an attempt to win back investors after the stock dropped more than 85 per cent from pandemic-level highs. In addition to reaching positive EBITDA, he has pledged that Lightspeed would derive 30 per cent or more of total transaction volumes handled over its platform from payments by year end. After reaching 21.8 per cent of Lightspeed’s US$23.4-billion in gross transaction volumes in the first quarter, the share rose to 25.1 per cent in the second quarter of Lightspeed’s US$23.5-billion in gross transaction volume.

Until recently, the company offered a payments processing product but allowed customers to use whatever platform they wanted. As of last March, however, all new customers can only use Lightspeed’s payment’s program, which translates into more revenues, while existing customers who don’t use it will be charged punitive fees.

The third is to shift Lightspeed’s focus to serving larger customers such as restaurant groups that generate US$500,000 or more in billing volumes each year. That complement grew by 8 per cent year over year in the second quarter, after 10-per-cent growth in the first quarter. Those larger customers generate more revenues for Lightspeed and are less vulnerable to softer economic conditions than smaller customers, the company believes.

“The results showed much needed (consistent) progress on their updated strategy,” National Bank Financial analyst Richard Tse said in an email to the Globe and Mail. “While they continued to increase the attach rate of payments, it was positive to see they were able to grow location count in their targeted large markets – all with growing underlying profitability.”

The strategy follows two years of big changes. Lightspeed was one of many tech companies whose share prices shot up during the pandemic. It took full advantage, buying five companies for a combined US$2.3-billion from November, 2020, to October, 2021, paying much of the cost with its inflated stock.

But the markets turned in fall 2021 and tech stocks crashed. Lightspeed shares were also hit that fall by a critical report from short seller Spruce Point Management. Lightspeed spent several quarters integrating its acquisitions, updating its technology and relaunching one global platform for each of its retail and hospitality customers.

Even if Lightspeed can deliver on its three promises, it’s no sure thing investors will reward the company. Stocks have been hit by mounting uncertainty. And Lightspeed’s numbers will be a bit messy for a while as its overall merchant count is expected to decline for several quarters.

As Lightspeed focuses on larger customers, smaller ones – particularly the roughly 70,000 with less than $200,000 in annual transaction volumes – are expected to leave. While smaller merchants represent more than 40 per cent of customers, they account for 5 per cent of volumes. Lightspeed expects higher average revenues from remaining customers and increased payments adoption to improve overall revenue and profit. Still, the departure of so many customers – more than 35,000 by April, 2025, by ATB Capital Markets analyst Martin Toner’s recent estimate – could weigh on results. Mr. Chauvet said Thursday that “churn,” or the amount of customers who left, was low in the quarter, without providing a figure.

Lightspeed also has a strong balance sheet, with no debt and US$761.5-million in cash at the end of the quarter, down from US$780-million three months earlier.