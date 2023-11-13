Open this photo in gallery: Darrel Heaps, Q4 Inc. CEO, rings the bell at the Toronto Stock Exchange Oct. 25, 2021.Luke & Allie Cleland/Courtesy of manufacturer

Technology companies that flocked to the Toronto Stock Exchange during the pandemic-era bubble are continuing to reverse course.

On Monday Q4 Inc., a Toronto technology company that sells digital tools that public companies use to host shareholder meetings, said it had signed an agreement to end its own two-year run as a public company- the sixth such TSX-listed tech company to do so out of the 20 that went public from mid-2020 through late 2021.

Q4 QFOR-T agreed to a buyout at $6.05 a share by Sumeru Equity Partners, a San Mateo, Calif. private equity firm with two other investments in Canada, valuing the company at $257-million. That represents a 36-per-cent premium to Q4′s last closing price on Friday but is barely half of the company’s issue price of $12 a share in October 2021. Investors holding about 34.1 per cent of the stock, including CEO Darrell Heaps, private capital investment firm Ten Coves Capital, director Neil Mudoch and another undisclosed shareholder will roll over their shares and maintain their ownership stake once the deal is done.

Q4 follows MindBeacon Holdings Inc. and Dialogue Health Technologies Inc. which agreed to takeovers well below their issue prices in 2021 and 2023 respectively and BBTV Holdings, which has agreed to a go-private transaction led by CEO Shahrzad Rafati last month at 37.5 cents a share, down more than 97 per cent from the October 2020 issue price. Online automotive marketplace E Automotive Inc. announced its voluntary delisting from the TSX earlier this year, while private equity giant Thoma Bravo bought Magnet Forensics Inc. for $1.8-billion at $44.25 a share in April, well above its $17 a share IPO price in 2021. That deal materialized after Thoma outbid the Waterloo company for another cyber-investigations software company, then subsequently offered to buy Magnet as well and merge the two businesses under the Canadian company’s leaders Adam Belsher and Jad Saliba, rolling some of their shares and those of chairman Jim Balsillie into the merged company.

Every single one of the 20 companies that went public on the TSX as tech valuations soared during the first 20 months of the pandemic saw their shares subsequently trade below their issue price at one point, and most are still well below those levels. Several companies have recently tested the public markets with initial public offerings in the US, including chip maker Arm Holdings PLC, digital marketing company Klaviyo Inc. and two biotechnology developers with Canadian roots, enGene Holdings Inc. and Turnstone Biologics Inc. But their stocks have subsequently slumped, indicating that public markets investors aren’t yet ready to bid up innovation sector players.

Those six buyouts aren’t the only privatizations in the past two years, as cash-rich buyers have taken advantage of cooled stock prices to purchase companies at prices far lower than what they commanded before the fears of interest rate hikes, which were later realized, emerged in late 2021. Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc., agreed last month to be taken private by its majority shareholder Persistence Capital Partners two years after the independent pharmacy consolidator went public on the TSX. Crosspoint Capital Partners also this summer bought Absolute Software, a long-standing publicly traded Vancouver-based technology company, for US$870-million, after years of unexceptional stock market performance.

Q4 has been one of many relatively young companies that have pushed to reach profitability and win back investors after the post-pandemic stock slump started in November 2021. On Monday Q4 reported its adjusted operating loss in the third quarter shrank to US$1.9 million from a loss of US$7.5-million in the same period a year earlier, while its cash used in operating activities shrunk to US$452,000 from US$6.6-million a year earlier

But revenue also grew by a paltry 3.5 per cent over the same period a year earlier, reaching $14.7-million in the three months ended Sept 30. The company’s net loss on the quarter was $3.7 million, an improvement from US$11.9-million a year earlier

Mr. Heaps said in a brief interview he was limited in what he could say before the deal was closed but said he was “quite pleased to be able to continue our journey, find a really partner and continue executing on our strategies for our customers, for our employees. It’s a great step.”

Asked if he was disappointed by Q4′s stock market performance, Mr. Heaps replied: “No. The macro is something we don’t control. What we can control is our own execution in how we drive and create value for customers, so I’m happy this helps us do more of that.’ He also said he could see Q4 return to the capital markets “down the road.”