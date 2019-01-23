Shopify to launch TV and film production venture

Shopify Inc. will launch a TV and film content development and production house.
The Ottawa-based e-commerce company says the venture will be called Shopify Studios and will involve developing, producing and financing projects for both streaming platforms and traditional networks.
Among the first wave of content Shopify will release is a series of 20- to 30-minute films on entrepreneurs, examining the relationship between where individuals live and what they choose to create and a podcast exploring secret economies.
The Shopify Studios team is headquartered in Toronto, but will also operate in New York and Los Angeles.
The company has already signed deals with Anonymous Content, Spoke Studios and Saville Productions to develop entrepreneur-focused documentaries.
Anonymous Content is behind hit films and TV shows including 13 Reasons Why, Spotlight, Boy Erased and Mr. Robot. Spoke Studios was created by former ITV America chief executive Brent Montgomery, while Saville Productions has worked with Crash director Paul Haggis and Barry Levinson of “Rain Man” fame.
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading ...
Read most recent letters to the editor.