Vendasta pulls IPO, raises $120-million from private backers instead

Saskatoon-based Vendasta Technologies Inc. has formally pulled plans to go public on the Toronto Stock Exchange and has instead raised $119.5-million in a private financing led by New York’s Lugard Road Capital.
Vendasta, which sells digital tools to companies that serve small businesses, filed to go public 10 weeks ago, laying out plans to raise $100-million at between $14 to $16 a share. However, Vendasta had difficulty filling out its order book from institutional investors amid a market swoon that cut valuations of tech stocks. That prompted several other companies that went public this spring to slash their deal sizes and offering prices to complete their deals.
“There’s a lot of [companies who filed to go public] who changed their pricing range; we just didn’t want to do that,” said Vendasta CEO Brendan King.
Instead, Vendasta began talking to Lugard, an affiliate of U.S. hedge fund Luxor Capital Group, which expressed strong interest in Vendasta even before the offering process began and offered to lead a private capital raise if the company abandoned the IPO., and was the first investor to commit to the IPO, said a source familiar with the transaction.
When it started to look like the IPO was in trouble, the company shifted plans to pursue a private financing instead, with Lugard committing to a lead position early on. Vendasta was then able to complete the financing at terms valuing the company at the low end of what it was seeking with the IPO – roughly in the range of $550-million to $600-million, rather than cutting the price of its IPO and going public at a lower valuation in an uncertain market, the source said.
The Globe is not identifying the source because they are not authorized to speak publicly about the matter.
Mr. King said: “We saw the IPO market start to change a big so we said, ‘we really like [Lugard], they like us, we’re getting the valuation we want, let’s take that….We felt this was the best option for us.” He declined to comment on the company’s valuation but said he was happy with the process and outcome, which enables the company to continue building “the operating system of choice” for small businesses, hire 150 people in the next year and possibly pursue acquisitions – and perhaps return at a later date to try the public markets again.
“We didn’t have a negative experience with this,” Mr. King said. “I felt we met a lot of great investors who were super excited about our business and it was mostly a positive experience.”
Other investors in the deal include Nicola Wealth, a Toronto wealth management firm that backs one of Vendasta’s largest investors, Vanedge Capital, and Canadian Business Growth Fund, which led a $40-million financing of Vendasta two years ago. The latest financing is the largest private investment for a Saskatchewan-based technology company, eclipsing it’s the previous record it set in 2019. Vendasta was advised on both the pulled IPO and the completed private deal by CIBC Capital Markets, TD Securities and National Bank Financial.
“We are thrilled to be partnering with the Vendasta team as they continue to revolutionize how [small and medium businesses] discover, access, purchase and ultimately interact with software to better their businesses,” Lugard partner Doug Friedman said in a statement.
Vendasta has more than 500 employees and generates about $50-million in recurring revenue on an annualized basis by offering tools that help small businesses speed up digitization efforts in such areas as e-commerce, remote collaboration and online learning. It provides marketing automation, customer relationship management and billing software to resellers that in turn market the tools to small businesses. Vendasta booked $42.6-million in revenue in 2020 after rising 23 per cent in each of the previous two years. It has 43,000 registered “channel partner” customers, 2,681 of whom are paying. The company lost $14.8-million in 2020, compared to a $9.1-million loss in 2019.
