Waterloo software star D2L set to go public next month, joining rush of other Canadian tech companies to list on TSX: sources

One Canada’s largest and most established private software companies, online learning provider D2L. Corp., is set to go public on the Toronto Stock Exchange in the coming weeks, the latest in a record string of new issues by Canadian information technology enterprises.
The 22-year-old Kitchener, Ont. company, formerly known as Desire2Learn, plans to publicly file a prospectus with Canadian regulators early next month and start marketing the deal to prospective investors after the Canadian Thanksgiving holiday, three sources told The Globe and Mail. The company, whose board greenlit proceeding to an IPO in the past two weeks, is looking to raise a nine-figure sum in an offering it expects will value the company at more than US$1-billion.
TD Securities and BMO Capital Markets are leading the offering; other underwriters on the deal include RBC Dominion Securities, Canaccord Genuity Raymond James, National Bank Financial and Eight Capital.
The Globe and Mail is not identifying the sources as they are not authorized to speak on the matter.
The IPO would be the latest in a rash of public listings by prominent online learning platforms this year, including D2L rivals Coursera, Inc., Duolingo, Inc., PowerSchool Holdings Inc., and Instructure Holdings, Inc. – which returned to public markets just one year after the formerly public company was taken private by private equity giant Thoma Bravo. All have achieved multi-billion dollar valuations. Canadian-domiciled online learning provider Docebo Inc. went public last December on Nasdaq, following its October 2019 debut on the Toronto Stock Exchange; the stock price has expanded seven-fold from its original issue price of C$16-a share and Docebo is now worth C$3.6-billion.
Canada has had a record run for information technology IPOs during the pandemic; Fourteen have gone public on the TSX since July 2020, and a fifteenth, Vancouver decision analytics software vendor Copperleaf Technologies Inc., filed earlier this month, ending a brief summer break of new issues. D2L would join Magnet Forensics as the only companies based in the teeming Waterloo region to go public in the last 15 years.
D2L was one of the early software success stories of Canada’s post-2008-09 credit crisis technology renaissance. The company was founded in 1999 during the dot-com boom by CEO John Baker when he was a third-year systems design engineering student at University of Waterloo. The company didn’t tap outside investors until 2012, when it raised $80-million in what was at the time one of the largest software venture financings ever for a Canadian company. The financing, led by New Enterprise Associates and OMERS Ventures, was also seen at the time as a much needed boost for the Waterloo technology sector as BlackBerry Ltd.’s smartphone business crumbled.
D2L signed up more than half of Canada’s universities and colleges as clients of its Brightspace platform plus marquee US institutions such as New York University and Vanderbilt University. It also provides training and employee onboarding for corporations like Ellis Don and industry associations including Chartered Professional Accountants Canada.
The company’s growth has accelerated during the pandemic, which increased demand for online learning options. In the early months of the global health crisis in 2020 the company experienced a 200-per-cent spike in the number of new bookings compared with 2019 levels and a 250-per-cent increase in usage of its online tools in the summer school semester. The company has won key mandates recently to help deliver hybrid or online learning options to schools, including a multi-year, multi-million dollar contract with the New York City department of education
Revenues are now believed to growing by about 20 per cent per year, and recurring revenue is running at around US$140-million a year. D2L has more than 1,000 customers and 14.5-million-plus end users, and more than 1,100 employees following a recent acquisition. Most of its business is in the US and Canada and 20 per cent is international
D2L has been gradually preparing for an IPO, and this summer added three top-tier names to its board of directors: Robert Courteau, the former CEO of Altus Group Ltd; Tracy Edkins, a former senior human resources executive with Splunk and eBay, and former Governor-General David Johnston, who was previously president of the University of Waterloo. The company also last year completed its transformation to a full cloud-based service offering, enhancing the service’s speed online and accessibility on mobile devices.
Mr. Baker declined to take any questions about the company when reached by phone.
