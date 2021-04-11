A slower, quieter hive of meditative activity

“You can’t do bees quickly. It’s very meditative,” said Caitie Jane Parsons thoughtfully. Ms. Parsons works as a set decorator in Calgary’s film industry and is a part-time beekeeper selling honey through her small business, Caitie Jane Made.
When Ms. Parsons tends to the bees she forgets about everything and is just in the zone. She said it’s a place where she connects with nature and enjoys sharing her knowledge with her curious four-year-old daughter, Luanna Klucker-Parsons. Luanna accompanies her mother on their trips from the city to their nearby hobby farm in Rocky View County, where she suits up and watches her mother work.
”I think the pandemic brought a lot of people closer to what really matters in their life,” Ms. Parsons said.
While Ms. Parsons enjoys the quiet time at the farm, she and her partner, Maui Klucker, are also thinking about the future and looking forward to when they can reopen to visitors. “He’s really into permaculture and wants to make the farm a hub for community as well.”
In prepandemic days they hosted music shows and even a big wedding on the farm. As things get better, Mr. Klucker is inspired to work with local chefs to do straight farm-to-table events.
Eventually the farm will be bustling with activity again but, until then, Ms. Parsons is enjoying the simple pleasures of tending to the bees.
