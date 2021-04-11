A slower, quieter hive of meditative activity

Open this photo in gallery Caitie Jane Parsons and her daughter Luanna Klucker-Parsons visit their bee hives just outside of Calgary at the family farm in Rocky View County on March 28, 2021. Sarah B Groot/The Globe and Mail

“You can’t do bees quickly. It’s very meditative,” said Caitie Jane Parsons thoughtfully. Ms. Parsons works as a set decorator in Calgary’s film industry and is a part-time beekeeper selling honey through her small business, Caitie Jane Made.

When Ms. Parsons tends to the bees she forgets about everything and is just in the zone. She said it’s a place where she connects with nature and enjoys sharing her knowledge with her curious four-year-old daughter, Luanna Klucker-Parsons. Luanna accompanies her mother on their trips from the city to their nearby hobby farm in Rocky View County, where she suits up and watches her mother work.

Open this photo in gallery Ms. Parsons and Luanna outside their barn while visiting their seven bee hives. Sarah B Groot/The Globe and Mail

”I think the pandemic brought a lot of people closer to what really matters in their life,” Ms. Parsons said.

While Ms. Parsons enjoys the quiet time at the farm, she and her partner, Maui Klucker, are also thinking about the future and looking forward to when they can reopen to visitors. “He’s really into permaculture and wants to make the farm a hub for community as well.”

In prepandemic days they hosted music shows and even a big wedding on the farm. As things get better, Mr. Klucker is inspired to work with local chefs to do straight farm-to-table events.

Eventually the farm will be bustling with activity again but, until then, Ms. Parsons is enjoying the simple pleasures of tending to the bees.

Open this photo in gallery Ms. Parsons checks on one of her bee hives. Sarah B Groot/The Globe and Mail

Open this photo in gallery Sarah B Groot/The Globe and Mail

Open this photo in gallery Ms. Parsons sifts icing sugar over her bee hives. Sugar dusting prevents the mites from being able to suction onto the fat body of the bee. It also promotes more grooming. Sarah B Groot/The Globe and Mail

Open this photo in gallery A close view inside one of seven bee hives at the family farm in Rocky View County on March 28, 2021. Sarah B Groot/The Globe and Mail

Open this photo in gallery Luanna visits her mother's bee hives on the family farm. Sarah B Groot/The Globe and Mail

