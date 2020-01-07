 Skip to main content

Accused in Red Deer, Alta., fatal Walmart shooting seeking legal aid

Red Deer, Alberta
The Canadian Press
A man accused in a fatal shooting outside a Walmart store in central Alberta is applying for legal aid and has yet to secure a lawyer.

Chase Freed appeared briefly in Red Deer provincial court Monday via closed-circuit television from the Edmonton Remand Centre where he remains in custody.

Freed faces six charges, including second-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder with a firearm.

Jim Williams, 69, of Red Deer, was killed outside a city Walmart on Dec. 20 after purchasing deodorant at the store.

Police believe the suspect also fired at two other people.

Freed’s next court appearance is set for Feb. 18.

RCMP have said Williams was shot during an altercation with a man he didn’t know. Police said the suspect fled in a stolen vehicle driven by a woman.

The two were arrested about four hours later near Rimbey, Alta., following an intense police search.

Crystal Maurice, who faces four counts including being an accessory after the fact to murder, is to appear in court on Wednesday.

A memorial service for Williams, who was severely burned in a propane explosion in 1991, was held on Saturday.

His widow, Roxine Williams, said her husband had been a truck driver, but had to retire after he was burned.

