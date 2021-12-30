Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's chief medical officer of health, says she’s taking part in the meeting to discuss the 'latest development and trends' with the variant and to determine how to best protect Albertans.JASON FRANSON/The Canadian Press

Alberta recorded a huge jump in new COVID-19 cases Thursday with an estimated 4,000 infections identified over 24 hours.

For the second day in a row, the province broke its single-day record for COVID-19 cases after 2,775 were logged Wednesday.

Preliminary data released by the Alberta government also shows hospitalizations jumped to 371 from 349, while intensive care admissions dropped slightly. Firm numbers are expected at a later date.

The unofficial numbers suggest active cases in the province may exceed 20,000 for the first time since October, considering there were 17,396 confirmed cases Wednesday.

Earlier Thursday, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health said on social media she would be attending a cabinet committee meeting to address growing concerns about the highly contagious Omicron variant.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw said attendees would discuss the “latest development and trends” with the mutation and determine how to best protect Albertans.

As a result, Thursday’s scheduled COVID-19 update has been moved to Friday.

Omicron is driving rising infections across Canada, with other provinces also setting records.

A new study released in Ontario shows that despite the reduced severity of Omicron to result in hospitalization or death, the effects on the health-care system are likely to be significant.

