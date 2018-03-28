Alberta community says $1.6-million land deal sets example for Métis across country

Open this photo in gallery Ron Quintal , the president of the Fort McKay Métis, shakes hands with Richard Feehan, Alberta's minister of Indigenous relations, after announcing a deal that will see the Métis community purchas 150 hectares of land they have long inhabited. JASON FRANSON/The Canadian Press

Ron Quintal hopes the purchase of 150 hectares of Alberta’s boreal forest is a step forward for his tiny Métis community, which is encircled by oil sands projects, as well as an example of what is possible for the Métis people as a whole.

The Fort McKay Métis have reached a $1.6-million deal with the Alberta government to buy the land they have long leased from the province – a purchase they say is the first of its kind in Canada and another significant advancement for a group that has long had no terra firma of its own.

“To be a functioning community, you need a land base,” said Mr. Quintal, president of the Fort McKay Métis community, which sits right next to the Fort McKay First Nation, 45 kilometres north of Fort McMurray.

Story continues below advertisement

“Everyone is taking us more seriously. We’re no longer the forgotten people.”

The announcement comes nearly two years after a pivotal Supreme Court of Canada that examined Métis rights inCanada.

The court ruling, in what has become known as the Daniels case, concluded that Métis and non-status Indians are “Indians” within the meaning of Canada’s 1867 Constitution. The April, 2016, ruling was not a direct order to the federal government to provide specific programs and benefits to the Métis and non-status Indians, but opened the door to those groups being included in enhanced social benefits and land claims.

Mr. Quintal said land purchases are helping to define what the Daniels decision will mean for Métis communities, and Fort McKay is setting a distinct example by taking out a mortgage to buy their own land. He says the land deal will help the 100-person Métis community with plans for land and economic developments that include new houses, a cultural pavilion, a fire hall, and a gas station with a car wash – and hopefully even a Tim Hortons franchise that will draw workers to the community from Highway 63, the main oil sands thoroughfare.

In 2014, the Fort McKay Métis purchased about 50 hectares of leased community lands from the government for the nominal sum of $1. Wednesday’s announcement – a deal struck at a price Mr. Quintal and the government said was at market value – brings their total land ownership to roughly 200 hectares.

“We’re already self-governing, but we want to formalize that. That’s the next step. And this land is ultimately the platform.”

The Fort McKay Métis are also pursuing a different path than most other Métis communities in the province. In 1938, Alberta became the first – and remains the only – province to set aside land in “settlements” specifically for Métis people. Eight settlements now stretch across more than 510,000 hectares, from central to northern Alberta

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Alberta Municipal Affairs Minister Shaye Anderson said the deal shows the province and the McKay Métis can work together “as we continue on the path towards reconciliation.”

“The story of the province of Alberta, and the story of the Métis are intertwined,” Mr. Anderson said.