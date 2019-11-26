 Skip to main content

Alberta

Register
AdChoices

Alberta could soon have recall legislation of MLAs following UCP backbencher’s proposed law

Justin Giovannetti
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

To eject an MLA from office and force a by-election, the bill would require a resident in the legislator’s riding to collect signatures from 40 per cent of voters.

Candace Elliott/Reuters

Albertans could soon have the power to recall provincial legislators between elections under a proposed law that fulfills a campaign promise from Premier Jason Kenney’s United Conservative Party.

Mark Smith, the UCP backbencher who proposed the legislation, says his Election Recall Act would empower the electorate and keep legislators in line. The Opposition New Democrats warn that, without limits on third-party groups, the bill opens a backdoor in election financing rules, allowing corporations and unions to unleash a continuous political campaign in the province.

Alberta’s politics has a rich history of U.S.-style populism, which has long championed recall legislation as a way to defend ordinary people from groups who wield more influence. The province’s legislature has debated numerous attempts at recall legislation over the past two decades. Mr. Smith’s private member’s bill, which has worked its way through half of the law-making process, may be the closest to receiving approval since the 1930s.

Story continues below advertisement

“In our system of democracy, especially in Alberta, there are deep roots in the idea that our representatives should be accountable to the people who vote for them. We have an opportunity to do that now and we ran on this as a political party,” Mr. Smith said in an interview.

To eject an MLA from office and force a by-election, the bill would require a resident in the legislator’s riding to collect signatures from 40 per cent of voters. The resident would have a 60-day window to collect the signatures, and could only begin circulating a petition once an MLA has been in office for at least 18 months.

The system would be similar to a recall law in British Columbia that has been in force since 1995. British Columbians have initiated 26 recalls according to Elections BC, although 25 of those recalls failed because not enough signatures were collected. One recall was stopped while the chief electoral officer was verifying signatures because the legislator chose to resign.

According to Mr. Smith, the 40-per-cent figure was chosen to ensure that only legislators who have transgressed in a significant way are booted from office. The now-defunct Wildrose Party, which merged with the province’s Progressive Conservative Association to form Mr. Kenney’s United Conservatives, once proposed recall legislation that required half as many signatures. “Recalls shouldn’t be easy to do, but they should be doable,” Mr. Smith said.

Chris Nielsen, a New Democrat MLA, said he is concerned by the lack of rules in the bill to keep out third-party advertisers, who he says could then funnel unlimited money into local recall campaigns.

“We’re going to have perpetual, U.S.-style politics. If there is going to be a recall it should be between an MLA and their constituents,” he said. The opposition intends to propose amendments to keep out third-party groups.

Keith Brownsey, who teaches political science at Calgary’s Mount Royal University, said that if history is a guide, Mr. Kenney’s UCP should be concerned about who will become the target of recall legislation. Alberta’s Social Credit government of 1936 adopted recall legislation, only to see angry, unemployed farmers and oil workers attempt to recall then-premier William Aberhart the next year. The legislation was quickly repealed before Mr. Aberhart could be removed from office.

Story continues below advertisement

“The UCP might want to be careful of what they’re wishing for. If someone wants to recall a cabinet minister because of the cuts they have been announced or the lack of improvement in the economy, they could find themselves to be the targets,” he said.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies