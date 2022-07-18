Alberta Emergency Alert says a storm has caused damage to homes and vehicles in the southeastern corner of the province.

It initially called it a tornado, but now says it was a storm with dangerous and damaging winds around Highway 523, which is west of Medicine Hat, Alta.

Officials are warning people to be on the lookout for funnel clouds and take precautions.

Environment Canada had several severe thunderstorm warnings and watches in effect Monday afternoon for areas across southern Alberta.

It had said the thunderstorms could produce strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain.

The warnings included Cypress Hills Provincial Park, as well as the areas around Medicine Hat and Hanna, Alta.

