Alberta Alberta father accused in son’s meningitis death testifies at trial

LETHBRIDGE, Alta.
The Canadian Press
A father accused in his son’s death has taken the stand in a southern Alberta courtroom where the man and his wife are accused of failing to get medical attention for the toddler.

David Stephan and his wife, Collet, are charged with failing to provide the necessaries of live to 19-month-old Ezekiel, who died of bacterial meningitis in 2012.

The Stephans treated their son with herbal remedies and sought medical attention when he stopped breathing.

Stephan, who is acting as his own lawyer, has been telling his story to a court in Lethbridge in what amounts to a monologue.

He said he and his wife thought Ezekiel had croup and at first he appeared to be recovering.

The boy got sick again, although Stephan told the judge it wasn’t anything that made them worry that anything was seriously wrong.

