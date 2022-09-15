Tyler Shandro answers questions at a news conference in Calgary on Sept. 3.Todd Korol/The Canadian Press

The head of the Alberta Human Rights Commission is refusing to quit despite direction from Justice Minister Tyler Shandro to do so in a controversy surrounding alleged Islamophobic comments.

Collin May has hired lawyer Kathryn Marshall, who tweeted out that May has retained her services and will not be resigning.

Shandro hired May through a cabinet order and has the power to fire him.

Earlier this week, Shandro publicly urged May to quit after several Muslim groups called for May to be fired for not following through on a promise to meet with them.

May had said in July he would meet with the groups after they expressed concern about what they call Islamophobic comments he made in a book review 13 years ago.

May says he does not hold such anti-Islamic views, and the editors of the book review say the essay makes it clear the offending comments were the views of the book author and not May.