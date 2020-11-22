Alberta Justice Minister says he could send money ‘directly to law enforcement’ if cities defund police budgets

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Alberta

Register
AdChoices

Alberta Justice Minister says he could send money ‘directly to law enforcement’ if cities defund police budgets

Carrie Tait
CALGARY
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Protesters walk past a police officer as they gather in solidarity with the George Floyd protests across the United States in Calgary on June 3, 2020.

Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press

The Alberta government is considering giving money directly to municipal police services if the local politicians in charge of setting budgets for their respective law enforcement agencies cut their funding or divert cash toward social services.

Kaycee Madu, Alberta’s Justice Minister, and the governing United Conservative Party are steadfast in their opposition to the movement to reduce funding for the police in favour of spending more money on social programs.

Mr. Madu said in an interview he has directed his department to look for “options” he can use if municipal governments defy his demands police budgets remain intact. Calgary City Council will deliberate over its budget this week, including $40-million in cuts and diversions from the previously approved police budgets for 2020 and 2021. Edmonton plans to redirect $11-million previously earmarked for policing to other programs that could reduce the burden on officers.

Story continues below advertisement

Mr. Madu, who cut provincial funding to cities when he was the Minister of Municipal Affairs, said he will not tolerate budget reductions he believes are driven by demands from the “radical left” to defund the police.

“I am going to look at options to see how I can direct the money directly to law enforcement,” Mr. Madu said when asked how he would respond if municipal councillors ignored his position. “But I hope ... that we don’t get to that particular point.”

The Calgary Police Commission, the independent civilian organization that oversees the local police service, proposed budget adjustments in October for 2020 and 2021. The changes, the commission said, reflect the “significant financial hardship” facing the city and Calgary Police Service’s effort to respond to increasing crime and “accelerate actions to improve equity, diversity and inclusion within CPS and in its relationship with all segments of our community.”

The commission said CPS is prepared to cut $10-million earmarked for 60 new positions; reallocate $10-million to explore “alternative call response” models, including shifting $8-million to partner organizations involving health, social services, and justice; and “absorb” $20-million in unanticipated expenses and revenue losses tied to COVID-19. CPS will cover the shortfall in the COVID-19 category by drawing on its rainy-day fund and through savings created by the pandemic, such as lower training costs because of cancelled courses and reduced postal expenses because it issued fewer summons.

All in, the proposal translates to a decrease of $26-million, or 6 per cent, of the previously anticipated $414-million operating budget for 2021, the commission said. CPS agreed to the police commission’s budget proposal. Calgary Police Chief Mark Neufeld has said he supports diverting money in the police budget toward organizations that could help lighten the burden on officers.

Mr. Madu said he would be comfortable with cuts if they were done out of financial necessity, but not if they fall under the banner of defunding the police or if law enforcement is the only target. He dismisses reallocating police funds to partner organizations that may be better suited to respond to some situations, such as mental health calls, as defunding the police by another name.

Jyoti Gondek is a centrist Calgary city councillor and member of the police commission. The revised police budget, she said, is designed to improve CPS’s ability to respond to calls by off-loading less urgent situations to other organizations, such as the Downtown Outreach Addictions Program.

Story continues below advertisement

“We are trying to get officers back to the business of policing instead of being called to anything and everything,” she said. If Mr. Madu makes good on his threat to go over the heads of municipal politicians to directly fund police services, Ms. Gondek expects local taxpayers and policymakers would be pleased to see the province foot the bill.

“I’d be happy to see a provincial government taking responsibility for dedicating funds directly towards law enforcement in our city,” she said.

George Chahal, another centrist city councillor, was recently appointed to Calgary’s police commission. It is up to that body, rather than Mr. Madu, to determine whether CPS is sufficiently funded, Mr. Chahal said.

“For the minister to meddle in affairs of an independent civilian oversight body, that’s a concern,” the councillor said, without knowledge of Mr. Madu’s suggestion he may directly fund police services.

We have a weekly Western Canada newsletter written by our B.C. and Alberta bureau chiefs, providing a comprehensive package of the news you need to know about the region and its place in the issues facing Canada. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

Hide info
  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies