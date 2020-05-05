Alberta legislature to resume sitting to pass COVID-19-related legislation

Open this photo in gallery Alberta Premier Jason Kenny and government house leader Jason Nixon chat before the speech from the throne is delivered in Edmonton on May 21, 2019. The Canadian Press

Alberta politicians are to return to the legislature on Wednesday to debate bills tied to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Government house leader Jason Nixon says he will introduce legislation underpinning an earlier announcement to allow people to delay paying utility bills.

“The program is intended for Albertans who are experiencing financial hardship as a direct result of COVID-19,” Nixon said Tuesday.

“For example, those who have lost their employment or have had to leave work to take care of an ill family member.”

Bill 14 would allow residential, farm, and small business customers to delay electricity and natural gas payments until June 18.

Nixon said in the coming days they also expect to pass the Emergency Management Amendment Act, which clarifies roles and responsibilities between the province and municipalities during crises.

Also expected to pass is a bill giving mobile home tenants and landlords the same dispute resolution options as those in houses and apartments.

Nixon said later this spring the government will introduce changes to rules surrounding ministerial powers during public health emergencies.

Critics have said recent rules passed by the province under Bill 10 are an unreasonable over-reach of ministerial power.

Nixon said passing Bill 10 has put a spotlight on broader concerns with emergency powers granted to the government under the Public Health Act.

The original Public Health Act allows cabinet ministers to suspend or modify laws during a public health emergency. Critics, including the Opposition NDP and the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms, say Bill 10 took that power even further and opened the door for ministers to unilaterally make laws.

“We want to have a look at the entire act and have a legitimate conversation about the powers that it gives to ministers, and whether or not there is enough oversight to that process,” said Nixon.

“We want to make sure that, ultimately, ministers and decisions that are made during an emergency receive as much oversight from the Alberta legislature as possible.”

COVID-19 outbreaks at meat packing plants are also expected to discussed Wednesday.

Opposition NDP house leader Heather Sweet said they will call for an emergency debate on the re-opening of the Cargill beef processing plant along with the status of other large workplace outbreaks.

The Cargill plant in High River, south of Calgary, reopened Monday after a two-week shutdown due to a COVID-19 outbreak. More than 900 of its 2,000 workers have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

There are also outbreaks at the JBS Canada beef-processing plant in Brooks and at Harmony Beef just north of Calgary.

Companies have put in safety measures, including the use of masks and installation of barriers to ensure social distancing.

Sweet said they will be calling for a halt to operations at Cargill until an out-of-province investigator does an independent investigation.

“If the UCP (government) has any compassion, they will agree to debate this matter in the legislature,” said Sweet.

Also Tuesday, Agriculture Minister Devin Dreeshen announced a new industry advisory committee to give advice on ways to buttress consumer confidence.

Committee members includes Jill Harvie, owner/operator of Harvie Ranching and David Collwell, president and CEO, JBS Foods Canada.

