A volunteer with a minor hockey association in central Alberta is facing a charge of sex assault in a case involving four teenage males.

RCMP in Sundre, Alta., could not say whether the teens involved were hockey players, but confirmed none of the allegations occurred at the local arena.

Mounties say they began investigating after receiving a complaint just over a week ago, on March 27, involving a person with the Sundre Minor Hockey Association.

Alexa Suitor, a 32-year-old Sundre resident, has been charged with sexual interference, sexual assault, and four counts of making sexually explicit material available to a child and is to appear in court in Didsbury on April 22.

Suitor was the association’s secretary for this year’s season, but Sundre Minor Hockey vice-president Amber Jenkins says in a statement that “the accused was not a coach, manager or otherwise directly involved in the delivery of hockey programming to the kids of the association.”

Jenkins says the allegations are not related to hockey activities or Sundre Minor Hockey, adding the association has removed the person from its board while the matter is before the courts.