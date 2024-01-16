Open this photo in gallery: The United Conservative Party is redesigning Alberta’s health care system and has pledged to cut wait times for operations, in part by expanding the use of privately-owned surgical centres, where patients receive care at the expense of the provincial government.JASON FRANSON/The Canadian Press

Alberta has paused its participation in a national program that matches people in need of a kidney transplant with prospective living donors, a decision patients said was attributed to a shortage of surgery capacity in the province.

Canadian Blood Services operates the country’s kidney paired donation (KPD) program, which includes a database of transplant candidates and potential donors across the country. CBS uses an algorithm to find potential matches in the registry three times a year. Alberta’s provincial health authority, however, withdrew from the winter matching run, according to CBS.

“Alberta Health Services informed Canadian Blood Services that it will not be participating in the KPD matching cycle in February,” CBS spokesman Paolo Oliveros said in a statement on Monday in response to questions from The Globe and Mail. “The KPD match cycle in February will still proceed as planned with other participating provinces.”

Mr. Oliveros did not answer questions about how many transplant candidates and potential donors were removed from the cycle. He directed questions about why Alberta pulled out to AHS. The health authority did not respond to questions submitted late Sunday evening.

Kelly Konieczny has been searching for a kidney donor for about four years and has been enrolled in the KPD for about three years. She said her transplant co-ordinator called her Jan. 11 with the news – and an explanation.

“We were not going to be put into the February run because of the anesthesiologist shortage,” said Ms. Konieczny, who lives in Mannville, about 170 kilometres east of Edmonton.

Kathy Tachynski, another person hoping to match with a living donor through the KPD, said she received a call from AHS on Monday, informing her that she would not be in the February matching cycle.

“The reason being is there is a shortage of anesthesiologists,” Ms. Tachynski said. The Edmontonian said she was told transplants from deceased donors are still proceeding.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith rose to power in part by questioning AHS’s management of the health care system, particularly with respect to the coronavirus pandemic. She believes the health authority is bloated with middle managers who are unnecessarily sucking up resources and stymieing front-line workers. The United Conservative Party is redesigning Alberta’s health care system and has pledged to cut wait times for operations, in part by expanding the use of privately-owned surgical centres, where patients receive care at the expense of the provincial government.

The revelation that Alberta pulled back from the KPD program indicates the health care system is under more stress than previously understood.

Transplant candidates in the KPD program are enrolled alongside people who want to give them a kidney, but with whom they are incompatible. The willing donors agree to give up one of their two kidneys to another transplant candidate pool, in exchange for their loved one receiving a kidney from another donor. The algorithm searches for the most suitable matches for the swaps.

By being excluded from the next matching cycle, Ms. Konieczny, who pumps her blood through a dialysis machine at home four times a week, is missing the chance to potentially find a match.

“It was kind of startling,” she said. “I was feeling like we were maybe expendable.”

Ms. Konieczny and Ms. Tachynski are among the transplant candidates with the slimmest chances of finding suitable donors because they are considered highly sensitized patients. They both have antibodies that would clash with roughly 100 per cent of the population.

“It is not that I will never get a transplant. But my chances of getting one are basically a needle in a haystack,” Ms. Tachynski said.

Sean Delaney, a two-time kidney transplant recipient with two decades of experience working in the organ-donation system, said Alberta’s KPD pause is especially worrisome for patients like Ms. Tachynski and Ms. Konieczny.

Patients develop antibodies from past blood transfusions, pregnancies, or organ transplants. They can spend decades waiting to find a transplant match, he said. Given their slim chances, Mr. Delaney, who has a master’s degree in public health, questions why this cohort was removed from the KPD list.

“Even with low probability, why take them off? That doesn’t make any sense,” he said.

Some decision-makers, he said, consider living transplant surgeries “elective,” a categorization he rejects.

Ms. Tachynski was not told whether other types of surgeries were also frozen, in light of the anesthesiologist shortage and the Alberta pause in the KPD program.

“Organ donation, whether it is deceased or living, is life-saving,” she said. “If [other surgeries] are not life-saving, why are they allowed to go ahead and organ donation is not?”