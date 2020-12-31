 Skip to main content
Alberta RCMP charge health-care aide under Federal Quarantine Act

Red Deer, Alta.
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on April 13, 2018.

DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press

RCMP in central Alberta have charged a woman who worked as a health care aide for failing to isolate after returning from a trip to the United States.

Red Deer RCMP say the woman has been charged under the Federal Quarantine Act.

The purpose of the law is to protect public health by preventing the introduction and spread of communicable diseases.

Police say the woman, who was not named and has not tested positive for COVID-19, was reported by the Extendicare Michener Hill Long Term Care Home.

RCMP say police were contacted in October by the Public Health Agency of Canada and Alberta Health Services.

An Extendicare spokesperson says the employee was fired in October and she has not been linked to an outbreak at the facility that was declared earlier this month.

“A staff member’s employment was terminated following an internal investigation, prompted by allegations that clear COVID-19 safety restrictions regarding travel were not followed,” said the spokesperson in an e-mail.

“The issue was quickly reported to the authorities and Extendicare Michener Hill has co-operated fully with the RCMP in its investigation.

“The safety of our residents and staff is paramount and we take our responsibility to them, and their families, incredibly seriously. Any disregard for the rules in place to protect the people we care for will be met with a swift and severe response.”

Extendicare says it is currently dealing with four active resident cases at Michener Hill, is working closely with public health authorities and is strictly adhering to infection prevention and control protocol.

RCMP say the woman has been served with a summons and is to appear in Red Deer court on Jan. 26.

