Alberta to join other provinces in exploring small nuclear technology

Open this photo in gallery Alberta Premier Jason Kenney in Edmonton on Feb. 24, 2020. JASON FRANSON/The Canadian Press

The Alberta government says it plans to join three other provinces in exploring small-scale nuclear technology.

New Brunswick, Saskatchewan and Ontario signed a memorandum of understanding in December regarding development of small modular reactors.

Alberta says in a news release that it will also enter into the agreement to help diversify its energy sector.

All four provinces oppose the federally mandated carbon tax on pollution.

Alberta says small modular reactors, or SMRs, could supply non-emitting, low-cost energy for remote areas in the province as well as industries that need steam such as the oil sands.

It says the units are smaller than traditional nuclear reactors with lower upfront capital costs and enhanced safety features.

“We are building on our track record of responsible and innovative energy production by exploring the potential for small modular reactors, which have the potential to generate reliable and affordable energy, while also strengthening our traditional resource sectors and reducing emissions,” Premier Jason Kenney said in a statement Friday.

“We are excited to collaborate with our provincial partners to stay ahead of the game in the development of this promising technology.”

