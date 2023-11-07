Alberta plans to replace its ethics commissioner and chief electoral officer, two non-partisan positions currently filled by appointees who have raised the ire of governing United Conservative Party.

Contracts for both legislative officers expire in May, 2024. Marguerite Trussler, the ethics commissioner, was first appointed to a five-year term in 2014; and Glen Resler, the chief electoral officer, started in December, 2013.

The Standing Committee on Legislative Officers on Tuesday voted in favour of motions recommending the government establish separate selection committees to find replacements for Ms. Trussler and Mr. Resler.

Ms. Trussler, in a report released during the provincial election in May, said Alberta Premier Danielle Smith interfered in the justice system in a way that is a “threat to democracy.” The 17-page report said Ms. Smith tried to influence the Minister of Justice in a way that would benefit a street preacher charged for his role at the border blockade near Coutts, Alta., in early 2022.

Ms. Smith, in a recent interview with Real Talk, a podcast hosted by Ryan Jespersen, discussed interactions with the ethics commissioner. When asked if it was accurate that she was not attending the Heritage Classic hockey game last weekend between the Edmonton Oilers and the Calgary Flames on the advice of the ethics commissioner, she said:

“I want to be respectful of the position. But there are certain things that we have been told that I cannot do.”

Ms. Smith said she has been told she could only attend Stampede hospitality suites for 20 minutes at a time, and that it has been “questioned” whether she can keep ribbon skirts as gifts. She also said: “I can’t do dishes in my husband’s restaurant, even though I’m volunteering to do that. So I just have to say that here I think that there are some tweaks we may need.”

She said she did not want to go to the hockey game if she could only stay in a suite for 20 minutes, so she declined the invitation. Ms. Smith said she thinks most people expect that the premier and ministers have to attend such events to celebrate Alberta.

“We have to make some changes to the rules,” she said. “Sometimes if the rules haven’t kept up with where we find ourselves today, we may have to adjust.”

Her office did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

The standing committee motion carried, but some members were opposed. The New Democratic Party’s Marie Renaud tried unsuccessfully to put forward a motion to reappoint Ms. Trussler.

Ms. Trussler’s office did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment.

The motion to seek a replacement for Mr. Resler carried without opposition.

“The individual has been in the role for 11 years and having an open competition to ensure that we have the best qualified candidate for the position is in the best interest of that office,” Glenn van Dijken, a UCP MLA, said in the meeting.

Elections Alberta came under scrutiny during the provincial election when a number of ridings were slow to report results. It used electronic machines to tabulate advance polling, and the most strident wing of the UCP base wants to abolish e-voting across the province.

At the UCP’s annual meeting last week, party members passed a resolution urging Alberta to ban electronic machines for tabulation or counting of ballots in provincial elections.

Take Back Alberta, the network of social conservatives that represents the right-wing of the party and has invigorated the UCP’s base, has long argued against e-voting machines.

Mr. Resler’s office did not immediately provide comment.