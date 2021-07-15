 Skip to main content
// //

Alberta

Albertans to vote on equalization, daylight time during municipal elections

Calgary
The Canadian Press
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney hosts the Premier's annual Stampede breakfast in Calgary on July 12.

Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press

Premier Jason Kenney says Albertans will have their say on equalization and daylight time in this fall’s municipal elections.

Kenney says two questions will be added to the ballots when voters go to the polls on Oct. 18.

Minister of Services Nate Glubish says allowing Albertans to have a say in how the province observes time “should not be taken lightly” because there are strong opinions on both sides of the argument.

The province announced Albertans will also be able to elect nominees to the Senate during the fall votes.

Senators are not elected in Canada.

The United Conservatives promised a referendum during the 2019 provincial election and have already taken steps to include a question on equalization.

Should Kenney receive majority support from members of the legislature on its wording, voters will be asked whether a section of the Constitution that commits the federal government to the principle of making equalization payments should be removed.

The equalization program won’t change if Albertans vote “yes” as that would require a constitutional amendment. But Kenney has said it would prompt the province to petition the federal government.

The province says a vote on Alberta opting out of the Canada Pension Plan and creating its own provincial police force will not be voted on this fall.

