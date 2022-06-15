A successful swimmer from Calgary who won four medals for Canada at the 2011 world junior championships has been sentenced to 4½ years in prison for a sexual assault on a woman in 2018.

Chad Bobrosky, who is 29, broke down in tears in a Calgary courtroom as he hugged his family goodbye before he was taken away by sheriffs.

Judge Gord Wong said the sex assault on the young woman at Bobrosky’s Calgary apartment involved sadism and bondage, and repeated attacks were done with an intent to injure.

The judge pointed out that Bobrosky also videoed the encounter.

Wong said there were no mitigating circumstances to allow him to reduce the sentence the Crown wanted.

The defence had asked for a sentence in the range of three to 3½ years.

Bobrosky was a U.S. all-American swimmer when he was at the University of Southern California.

