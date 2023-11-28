Police are continuing to make arrests relating to a riot between two Eritrean factions in Calgary on the September long weekend.

Officers found about 150 people, armed with sticks and pipes, brawling in a northeast Calgary parking lot.

Calgary Chief Constable Mark Neufeld told reporters at the time that it was senseless violence and some of the combatants were equipped with shields and hockey helmets.

He ordered a team of investigators to attempt to find out who committed criminal acts, and make arrests.

Earlier this month, police laid charges against 11 people, including for rioting, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and assault with a weapon.

In a news release Tuesday, investigators said an additional 10 men are now facing charges and there may be more.

“I want to thank members of the community who have come forward with information,” said Supt. Scott Boyd of the Calgary police.

“We have received tremendous support from the community during this investigation, and we continue to ask for assistance identifying remaining people of interest.”

In the summer, clashes at an Eritrean festival in a Toronto park sent nine people to hospital and triggered deployment of the police force’s riot squad.

Demonstrators opposed to that event claimed it supported the government of Eritrea, which human rights groups have called one of the most oppressive regimes in the world.

Eritrea won independence from Ethiopia three decades ago. Since then, the small Horn of Africa nation has been led by President Isaias Afwerki, who has never held an election. Millions of residents have fled the country to avoid conditions such as forced military conscription.