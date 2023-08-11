A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a 52-year-old man whom police say failed to return to a psychiatric hospital in Calgary last week.

Calgary police say Patrick Leo McGann is wanted nationally for being unlawfully at large and an Alberta-wide warrant has been issued for disobeying a court order.

Police say McGann was on an approved outing on Wednesday, Aug. 2 when he did not return to the Southern Alberta Forensic Psychiatry Centre.

Investigators believe McGann may be travelling in British Columbia or Ontario in a light-green 2005 Hyundai Elantra, with the Alberta licence plate CFP0443.

He is described as 5-foot-11, 157 pounds, with a slim build, blond hair and blue eyes.

Anyone who sees McGann or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact police.