Calgary reducing numbers in homeless shelters; relocating some to hotels to limit coronavirus effect

CALGARY
The Canadian Press
The City of Calgary will be decreasing the number of people staying in homeless shelters and housing some of them in hotels to try to limit the effect of COVID-19.

The city said it is shrinking the total number of shelter spaces by 400.

“We’re trying to reduce the population we have in the homeless centres and move those folks out to spread them out a bit so that we don’t get a rampant outbreak,” Tom Sampson, head of the Calgary Emergency Management Agency, said Monday.

Mayor Neheed Nenshi said he has had conversations with Alberta Premier Jason Kenney over the past few days about the measures and has the provincial government’s support.

“It is the greatest public health issue that we’re facing today,” Nenshi said.

“All the advice we’re giving people about self-isolating, washing your hands is awfully hard to do if you don’t have access to a sink, if you’re sleeping shoulder-to-shoulder with someone on a mat.”

He said people sent to hotels will be those who are at low risk and don’t need 24-hour services.

“For those who remain in the shelters we need to enforce much more physical distances, perhaps space between people, maybe even barriers between peoples’ sleeping quarters,” Nenshi said.

The city also announced Monday closure of all of its 1,100 playgrounds, although parks will remain open.

Nenshi is continuing to urge members of the public to follow the rules and continue to self-isolate.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day's most important headlines.

In the interests of public health and safety, our coronavirus news articles are free for anyone to access.

Your subscription helps The Globe and Mail provide readers with critical news at a critical time. Thank you for your continued support. We also hope you will share important coronavirus news articles with your friends and family. In the interest of public health and safety, all our coronavirus news articles are free for anyone to access.

