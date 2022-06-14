A trio of people watch the Bow River in downtown Calgary on June 14.Gavin John/The Globe and Mail

Preparations for potential flooding are underway in Calgary as rainfall warnings continue and rivers start to swell across southern Alberta.

Environment Canada expects rainfall totals of between 75 millimetres and 125 millimetres by Wednesday morning in parts of the province.

The heaviest rainfall is predicted for the western part of the province — 150 millimetres or more along the foothills and eastern slopes of the Rocky Mountains.

City workers begin work constructing a flood berm across Memorial Drive in the Sunnyside district in Calgary on June 14.Gavin John/The Globe and Mail

Alberta Environment has issued flood watches on several rivers, including the Bow and Elbow upstream of Calgary, and the city has declared a state of local emergency to deal with any flooding.

Sal Howell, who owns the River Cafe on Prince’s Island Park in the middle of the Bow River, says she is “hoping for the best but gearing up for the worst.”

She and her staff have removed any fresh produce and thousands of bottles of wine from the Calgary restaurant’s cellar to a safe place.

