Skip to main content
Lethbridge, alta.
The Canadian Press

Police in southern Alberta say they have arrested four boys after a sexual assault in a high school locker room.

Lethbridge police say the assault happened Wednesday after regular school hours.

They say the accused and the 16-year-old complainant are all members of the school’s football team.

Police say it was not a random assault, and the suspects are all under 18.

They say charges are pending.

Three boys were arrested at the school, while the fourth was arrested after he went to the police station.

Report an error

Participate in our research study and earn a $25 gift card

Did you subscribe to The Globe in the past four months? If so, our UX team would love to talk with you about your experience. The ask: A 1-hour interview on Zoom between October 16 and November 3, 2023 — Choose a time that’s convenient for you.

Sign up

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

Follow topics related to this article:

Check Following for new articles