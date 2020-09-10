COVID-19 outbreaks declared at two southern Alberta high schools

Two COVID-19 outbreaks have been declared at high schools in southern Alberta.

A letter sent to parents of students at Henry Wise Wood High School from Alberta Health Services says two or more cases have been confirmed at the southwest Calgary school.

It says the local medical officer of health has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at the school and public health is investigating to determine who may have been exposed to the virus.

Story continues below advertisement

A similar letter was sent to parents with children at Chinook High School in Lethbridge.

The letter from the medical officers of health from Lethbridge and Medicine Hat says public health staff are investigating cases at the school.

They say staff or students who have had direct contact with those people with COVID-19 will be contacted.

Dr. Theresa Tam says rising COVID-19 case counts in several parts of the country understandably worry parents who are sending their children back to school this month. She says keeping distant, wearing masks and washing hands is vital not only among students and their families, but for everyone who wants to keep schools from suffering outbreaks. The Canadian Press

Sign up for the Coronavirus Update newsletter to read the day’s essential coronavirus news, features and explainers written by Globe reporters and editors.