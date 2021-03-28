In photos: Curtain stays down at Calgary’s Globe Cinema as COVID-19 restrictions remain

Open this photo in gallery Cody Cook at The Globe Cinema in Calgary on March 26, 2021. Sarah B Groot/The Globe and Mail

Alberta Health Minister Tyler Shandro announced Monday that restrictions would not be eased amid rising COVID-19 cases.

“This is the safe move, it’s the smart move to make for our province right now,” he said. “It is absolutely necessary to help us avoid a third wave that would take more lives.”

Health Minister Shandro's decision has had a pronounced impact on smaller local theatre operators.

After the announcement, movie giant Cineplex Inc. expressed its frustration with the province’s decision, which keeps cinemas closed for now.

But the decision has an even more debilitating impact on smaller local theatre operators.

Cody Cook, who manages the Globe Cinema in Calgary, was disappointed by the decision.

Cody Cook, who manages the Globe Cinema in Calgary, was disappointed by the decision.

“We closed in March, reopened in July, then closed again in December and now it is March, almost April.”

According to Mr. Cook, the Globe’s biggest draws are festivals and events.

The Globe Cinema, which is for lease but operating as a theatre until the space is rented, is the only art-house theatre left in the city.

“Last year we were open for the fall and that was huge. This year, we are probably not going to be open for April and it is one of our biggest months. The film festival is already planned for online because they knew they couldn’t bank on us being open with government restrictions,” he said, referring to the Calgary Underground Film Festival.

The Globe Cinema, which is for lease but operating as a theatre until the space is rented, is the only art-house theatre left in the city.

It could take weeks for The Globe Cinema to reopen after the Alberta government reassessed step three in easing public health restrictions.

