Mourners attend a candlelight vigil for Jasmine Lovett and Aliyah Sanderson in Calgary on May 12, 2019.Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press

The defence has wrapped up its case in the trial of a Calgary man who admitted to the murder of his girlfriend but denies he also killed her 22-month-old daughter.

Robert Leeming, who is 36, has pleaded guilty to the second-degree murder of Jasmine Lovett and not guilty to second-degree murder in the death of Aliyah Sanderson.

The woman and child were reported missing in April of 2019 and, a few weeks later, their bodies were found in a shallow grave in Kananaskis Country, west of Calgary.

Leeming was the only witness to testify for the defence.

He says Aliyah accidentally died after falling down some stairs and he then killed Lovett when she accused him of harming the girl.

Closing arguments in the judge-alone trial are scheduled for Tuesday.

