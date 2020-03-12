Downtown Calgary daycare closed after child tests positive for coronavirus

A daycare in a downtown Calgary office tower has closed after a child tested positive for COVID-19.

Suncor Energy spokeswoman Erin Rees says the Pump-Kin Patch Child Care Centre is closed until March 23.

She says families of children there have been told to self-quarantine until March 20.

Suncor doesn’t operate the daycare but the centre is located in Suncor’s office building, and Rees says many employees have children that attend.

She says the company is responding to the pandemic by cleaning more often, restricting business travel to high-risk areas and preparing for remote working.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Alberta had 19 confirmed COVID-19 cases, which are all travel-related.

