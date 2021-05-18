Early survey results show big concerns in Alberta over Rocky Mountain coal mining

Early results from a provincial survey on coal mining in the Rocky Mountains show Albertans have major concerns about expanding the industry.
“More than 90 per cent of respondents felt there are areas of the province that are not appropriate for coal exploration and development,” say the survey results, released late Monday.
Albertans told the government that those off-limits areas could include not only the Rockies and the foothills, but wildlife corridors, areas near water bodies, recreational areas and those near residential developments or farms.
Respondents suggested areas that might be good for coal mining could be foothills lands of lower environmental value, existing mine sites, northern areas with low population or lands with no other use.
Out of eight issues related to coal mining, including how they are approved and regulated, environmental impacts were rated as most important. Economic impacts were rated least important.
The most common issue respondents said they wanted to discuss was the coal industry’s impact on water. Other important issues included sustainability, long-lasting contamination and future liability for mine cleanup.
Alberta Energy sponsored the online survey as part of its coal consultation. That process was drawn up after a loud outcry over the United Conservative government’s plans to dramatically increase coal mining in the summits and eastern slopes of the Rockies – plans that were simply announced, without any input from the public.
A five-member panel is currently soliciting submissions from various groups around the province on the issue.
The survey also says that nearly two-thirds of Albertans felt the economic benefits of coal mining weren’t important, with another quarter saying they were only somewhat important.
Nearly 25,000 Albertans from all age groups and throughout the province responded to the online survey between March 29 and April 19.
That’s a huge turnout, said New Democrat environment critic Marlin Schmidt.
“The fact that so many people were motivated to find the survey and fill it out should tell the government there is a high level of engagement on this issue,” he said.
The consistent opposition to coal mining is telling, he said.
“The government did everything they could to put their finger on the scale of the results. Even with the tilted questions, Albertans clearly said that they do not want to see any more coal mines on our eastern slopes.
“The government would be wise to listen.”
Alberta Energy did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The survey will now go to the coal consultation committee, expected to report in November.
Public concern on the issue caused the government to pause all exploration activities on the most sensitive landscapes, although they may continue elsewhere. Further sales of exploration leases have been paused, although tens of thousands of hectares have already been leased.
Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.