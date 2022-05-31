Alberta Justice Minister Tyler Shandro will meet with Edmonton Mayor Amarjeet Sohi today to discuss a spike in crime on downtown streets and on public transit.Todd Korol/The Canadian Press

Alberta’s justice minister and Edmonton’s mayor are to meet today to discuss a spike in violent crime on downtown streets and on public transit.

Last week, Tyler Shandro demanded a report from the city on what is being done to get crime under control.

Shandro gave the city two weeks to respond and pointed to the recent killings of two men in the Chinatown district.

On Monday, Mayor Amarjeet Sohi outlined a partial plan, which includes $1-million to revitalize Chinatown and grants for businesses to upgrade their security.

Wen Wong is the executive director of the Chinatown and Area Business Association.

He says he is angry that Chinatown is falling apart and both levels of government should be ashamed for neglecting the community for years.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.