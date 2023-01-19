An Edmonton police officer is facing assault and intimidation charges.

Police say Constable Clayton Tipton was off-duty when an altercation happened Sunday in Spruce Grove, Alta., east of Edmonton.

Tipton, an an officer with the Edmonton force for 15 years, is currently on temporary leave.

The service says he will eventually be placed in an administrative role.

Parkland RCMP officers are leading the investigation and Edmonton police say they will conduct their own review after court proceedings have concluded.

Police would not comment further on the charges as the matter is before the courts.