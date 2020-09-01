Fatal double shooting in Calgary is connected to organized crime, police say

Police say a shooting in Calgary last week that resulted in the deaths of two people is related to organized crime.

Officers responded to a report of shots being fired in the city’s northwest on Friday night.

Police found two men dead in a vehicle. They have been identified as 27-year-old Abas Ahmed Ibrahim and 19-year-old Mohamed Khalid Shaikh.

Story continues below advertisement

One person who survived the shooting remains in hospital in stable condition.

Dennis Wong, 20, has been charged with two counts of accessory after the fact to murder and one count of being a party to an attempted murder.

Police say they are looking for two other suspects.

“This was a targeted event. It wasn’t random. This was a transaction between two groups for an illegal purpose,” Staff Sgt. Martin Schiavetta of the homicide unit told a news conference Monday.

“I would say the illegal purpose that these two groups came together for would be considered to be related to organized crime.”

Schiavetta said the investigation is progressing quickly, and officers have obtained a significant amount of video footage and images from the scene.

Because it was a targeted attack, he said he’s not concerned that the other suspects pose a threat to the public. But he encouraged anyone who might have information to contact investigators.

Story continues below advertisement

“The shooting occurred in a residential community. It was still daylight. We know that there were members of the public who tried to render medical assistance,” he said.

“We also know that there may have been people walking ... who may have saw something and we encourage anyone to call police.”

Wong is scheduled to appear in court Thursday.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.