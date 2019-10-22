 Skip to main content

Alberta

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Federal election 2019: Conservative sweep of Alberta illustrates deep well of resentment facing Trudeau

Justin Giovannetti
Calgary
From October 19-21, The Globe and Mail is offering complimentary access to all our election, news and business coverage. Learn more
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer, right, and Alberta Premier Jason Kenney on the campaign trail. (File Photo).

Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

Albertans led a wave of voters across the Prairie provinces who have rejected Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau, exposing a deep well of resentment with Ottawa that his minority government will need to confront.

Early results showed the Conservatives set to win a series of resounding victories across Alberta and Saskatchewan, looking likely to claim all but one of the 48 ridings in both provinces. The NDP won a seat in Edmonton.

Only four years ago, the Liberals achieved their largest breakthrough in decades, winning four seats in Alberta’s largest cities. The party lost all four ridings on Monday.

Story continues below advertisement

Voters across Alberta felt ignored by the federal parties during the election campaign, including by Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer, who avoided talking about oil and gas development with voters in other regions of the country. The rallying cry of the “West Wants In” that united Albertans during the eighties and nineties has been replaced by anxiety over the province’s place in Canada.

The election has been a time of heightened emotions in Alberta, amplified by continuing delays to pipeline construction. Years of economic pain has inflamed resentment across the Prairie provinces, a region that has a long history of feeling exploited by the country’s political elite in Toronto and Montreal. Tens of thousands remain out of work in Alberta and the province has yet to fully recover from a recession that ended in 2016. Some economists have warned that Alberta’s economy may have slipped into a mild contraction this year.

In the few instances Alberta came up in the election campaign, debate was limited to whether the expansion of the Trans Mountain pipeline should continue. The pipeline’s federal supporters in the Liberal and Conservative parties were largely muted while New Democrat and Green opponents loudly pledged to stop the pipe. Many Albertans have grown skeptical the expansion will ever be built.

Alberta has also lost a regional ally in British Columbia as that province’s NDP government has opposed any new pipelines to the Pacific.

Separatist sentiment, still confined to the political fringes, is increasing in popularity and displacing the long-time grievance of Western alienation. The focus in the campaign and during the one English debate on more aggressive climate change policies, to the detriment of the province’s energy industry, has fuelled a groundswell of anger from corporate Calgary to small-town Legion halls.

“In past elections there was a conversation about economic prosperity and environmental sustainability. It’s now become a question of only doing one, there is no talk of balancing both from any leader. It’s been really frustrating,” said Martha Hall Findlay, president of the Canada West Foundation and a former Liberal MP.

Melanee Thomas, a political scientist at the University of Calgary, said she’s worried Albertans have been primed to believe any outcome that doesn’t meet their wishes, namely a Conservative majority, won’t be a legitimate democratic outcome.

Story continues below advertisement

“There’s this narrative in Alberta that if you’re not with us, you’re against us, and it’s being expressed through partisan affiliations,” she said.

Despite running a successful campaign in 2015 that saw his party capture four seats in the province, Mr. Trudeau has been deeply unpopular in Alberta and many blame him for the province’s economic woes. Many Albertans in daily conversation bring up their belief that the Trudeau government’s $4.5-billion purchase of Trans Mountain was motivated by a desire to block the pipeline’s expansion, a stroke of counterintuitive logic and deep cynicism that has left many Liberal supporters shaking their heads.

The federal leaders largely stayed clear of the province. Mr. Trudeau visited Edmonton on the second day of the campaign and held a late-night event near Calgary’s airport on Saturday. Mr. Scheer visited both of the province’s largest cities and Green Leader Elizabeth May attended a climate protest in Calgary.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, whose party does not support the Trans Mountain project and is at odds with the provincial NDP on this issue, didn’t set foot in the province during the campaign.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter