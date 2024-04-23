Fire that razed historic Edmonton hangar being investigated as suspicious

A fire that destroyed an aircraft hangar built during the Second World War in Edmonton is being investigated by police as suspicious.

Firefighters were called to Hangar 11 at the city’s former municipal airport Monday evening.

The wooden building later collapsed, but no injuries were reported.

Police say the investigation is in its early stages.

The city’s website says Hangar 11 was built in 1942 and helped move American bombers, fighters and transport planes through to Alaska and the Soviet Union.

It says the hangar, under threat of demolition, made the National Trust for Canada’s Top 10 Endangered Places List in 2017.