Police say a four-year-old boy who was found earlier this month in a pond in southern Alberta has died in hospital.

Airdrie RCMP received a call about a missing child in the community north of Calgary on Oct. 3.

A short time later, police say they received another call of a child found in medical distress.

Officers arrived to discover that bystanders had removed the boy from a neighbourhood pond and tried to help until emergency medical services arrived.

He was transported by ambulance to a Calgary hospital, where police say he died Sunday.

Police and EMS say in a statement that they empathize with the family, bystanders and community in the tragic loss.