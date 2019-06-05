 Skip to main content

Alberta Heartland actress Amber Marshall to lead Calgary Stampede parade

CALGARY
The Canadian Press
Canadian actress Amber Marshall has been chosen to lead the Calgary Stampede parade this year.

Marshall, 31, is best known for starring as horse-whisperer Amy Fleming, whose family owns a ranch in the long-running CBC drama series Heartland filmed just south of Calgary.

Marshall and her husband own their own ranch and are active in the rodeo world.

The Stampede is celebrating women in western culture this year and president Dana Peers says that makes Marshall a perfect choice.

Peers says Marshall represents and promotes western heritage and values both on and off the screen.

Marshall says she’s always looked up to women who lead a western lifestyle because they are strong, independent and hard-working.

The parade will kick off the 10-day Calgary Stampede on July 5.

