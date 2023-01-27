John de Ruiter.

A messianic spiritual leader who commands a legion of followers from around the world is expected to appear in court in Edmonton on Friday for a bail hearing, almost a week after he was arrested and charged with four counts of sexual assault against women in his community.

John de Ruiter, whose full first name is Johannes, has been in custody since his arrest last Saturday.

Mr. de Ruiter, 63, is facing the charges in relation to alleged sexual assaults on four women between 2017 and 2020, according to court documents.

Are a spiritual leader’s sexual relationships a calling or a dangerous abuse of power?

In a press release after his arrest, the Edmonton Police Service alleged that “the accused informed certain female group members that he was directed by a spirit to engage in sexual activity with them, and that engaging in sexual activity with him will provide them an opportunity to achieve a state of higher being or spiritual enlightenment.”

Mr. de Ruiter’s defence lawyer, Dino Bottos, is expected to seek bail for his client during the appearance on Friday.

Mr. de Ruiter is the centre of a tight-knit community known as the College of Integrated Philosophy, or Oasis. He leads his followers with intense staring sessions, talk of enlightenment and a message of “core-splitting honesty.”

His personal assets have been estimated in previous court documents to be in the millions, and title documents show the group’s lavish west Edmonton meeting place, the Oasis Centre, was sold to the Aga Khan Foundataion in October, 2021, for $6.7-million. Police say Mr. de Ruiter had been holding meetings at an office building in St. Albert, Alta., and spiritual retreats in rural Alberta.

Police have also said there may be additional complainants and are urging anyone who believes they may have been victimized by Mr. de Ruiter to contact the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567.

Zaba Walker, a spokesperson for the College of Integrated Philosophy, previously told The Globe in an email that Mr. de Ruiter will contest the charges in court, and added: “This situation is deeply impactful for those who know Mr. de Ruiter.”