Jury hears closing arguments in Coutts highway blockade trial

Open this photo in gallery: Gerhard Janzen arrives at the courthouse in Lethbridge on April 16. Mr. Janzen is one of three men accused of orchestrating the border shutdown at Coutts in 2022.Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press

The three men on trial in Alberta for their roles in the highway blockade in protest of government-ordered restrictions during the pandemic were little more than a hapless messenger, a plagiarist who police barely noticed and a kind fellow trying to help RCMP, according to their lawyers.

About 80 people filled a Lethbridge courtroom on Tuesday in support of Marco Van Huigenbos, Alex Van Herk and George Janzen, the three men who pleaded not guilty to mischief over $5,000. In their closing arguments, their lawyers argued the trio did not organize, lead or instruct the hundreds of people who gathered on Highway 4 near Coutts, at the Alberta-Montana border, for two weeks in early 2022.

The jury started deliberations late Tuesday afternoon. The accused did not testify and their lawyers did not present any evidence in the Court of King’s Bench trial, which started April 3.

Ryan Durran, the lawyer representing Mr. Van Huigenbos, told the jury his client was just a conduit for information between the RCMP and the protesters.

“He stumbled into a position as a spokesperson. Circumstances conspired so that he became the point of contact with the RCMP,” Mr. Durran said in his closing remarks. “That doesn’t make him a leader. You might as well blame the postman because he brings you your bills.”

Mr. Van Huigenbos, who at the time was a councillor for the town of Fort Macleod, became an “errand boy for the RCMP and disgruntled protesters” because he was a good communicator.

“The RCMP picked him out as a moderate they could deal with,” Mr. Durran said. “The RCMP made Marco the public face of things. Maybe he was happy to have that role. Maybe he enjoyed it quite a bit. But his role was created by the interactions with the RCMP.”

Michael Johnston told the jury his client, Mr. Van Herk, only got in trouble because of a misplaced sense of nobility stemming from his desire to protect people with whom he shared political ideology. In a discussion with police, Mr. Van Herk asked if he, his brother, Mr. Van Huigenbos and Mr. Janzen could take responsibility for the protest on behalf of the entire group, Mr. Johnston said.

“One swallow does not make a summer, nor should one misplaced comment make Mr. Van Herk a leader or even be viewed as a key player,” Mr. Johnston said. He also noted Mr. Van Herk lobbied the protesters to leave Coutts long before the demonstration wrapped on Feb. 14, 2022.

Mr. Van Herk’s name rarely showed up in the RCMP’s notes and he did not text officers, Mr. Johnston said. Mr. Van Herk did, the lawyer conceded, hand RCMP a document demanding Prime Minister Justin Trudeau resign. It was a plagiarized version of the U.S. Declaration of Independence, he said.

“It is somewhat silly,” Mr. Johnston said. “But it is just an expression of somebody’s political discontent.”

Alan Honner said his client, George Janzen, aided the police throughout the two-week demonstration. Mr. Honner noted RCMP turned to him to convince protesters to make way for a trucker who got stuck in the initial blockade and needed to attend to a family emergency; to help officers navigate the blockade; and, at one point, to keep protesters calm.

“He makes no demand. He gets nothing for it. He is just being helpful,” Mr. Honner told the jury.

Steven Johnston, the Crown prosecutor, told the jury they do not have to believe the three men led the protest, participated equally or were at Coutts the entire time.

“One act, one statement of encouragement, can be enough to convict,” he said.

The Crown argued the three men were more than messengers, pointing to their use of “we, our and us” in the videos from Coutts as evidence they were not outsiders brought in to negotiate.

The Crown also argued occasionally opening a lane of traffic should not be construed as helpful or charitable. He noted the only time the protesters opened Highway 4 was when they thought they could get something in exchange.

“It was not their highway to close,” he said. “Making the crime you’re doing less impactful, for a short time, does not mean that you’re not committing the crime.”

The trial is separate from the four men charged with conspiracy to commit murder in relation to the protest at Coutts. Two of those men in February pleaded guilty to lesser offences, while a trial for the remaining two is scheduled for May.