 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Alberta

Register
AdChoices

Man accused of killing Alberta doctor makes brief court appearance

Bill Graveland
RED DEER, Alta.
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Police tape blocks off the area outside the Village Mall walk-in clinic, in Red Deer, Alta., on Aug. 10, 2020.

Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press

A man charged in the slaying of a family doctor at a central Alberta medical clinic made a brief court appearance Thursday in advance of his trial later this year.

Deng Mabiour, 54, has been deemed fit to stand trial on a charge of first-degree murder in the death of Dr. Walter Reynolds, who was killed at the Village Mall Walk-In Clinic in Red Deer last August.

Court of Queen’s Bench Justice Paul Belzil, who will be presiding over the case, issued a publication ban on what was discussed in court Thursday.

Story continues below advertisement

Mabiour, clad in a blue prison jumpsuit and wearing a white mask, was accompanied by two sheriffs as he sat in the prisoner’s box.

Lawyer Jason Snider was appointed an amicus curiae, or friend of the court, to help Mabiour during his trial, which is set to run from Nov. 22 to Dec. 17.

Pretrial motions are to be heard Oct. 4.

Snider said outside court that there will be two main motions. One will involve the Crown seeking to have Mabiour’s statement to RCMP following his arrest entered into evidence. The second will be to accredit expert witnesses to testify at the trial.

Mabiour has made it clear throughout the proceedings that he intends to represent himself.

The Crown has previously indicated it would apply to the court for an order that Mabiour not be allowed to cross-examine civilian witnesses.

Snider said Mabiour remains on a mental-health warrant at the Southern Alberta Forensic Psychiatry Centre in Calgary.

Story continues below advertisement

Reynolds, a 45-year-old father of two, was attacked with a weapon while working at the clinic on Aug. 10, 2020. He died in hospital.

One witness told media that she was in the waiting room when she heard cries for help and saw a man with a hammer and a machete.

RCMP have said the crime was not random and the two men knew each other through the clinic, although they have not said if Mabiour was a patient of Reynolds.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments are closed

We have closed comments on this story for legal reasons or for abuse. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies