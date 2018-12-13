Man accused of killing Calgary mother, daughter fabricated story: Crown

A prosecutor says the accused in a murder trial made up two other men he says were with him at a Calgary woman’s home the day she was found dead and her daughter disappeared.

Edward Downey, who is 48, is charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of Sara Baillie and five-year-old Taliyah Marsman.

Downey denied killing the pair in July 2016 while testifying in his own defence.

He says he met two other men – one he calls Terrance and Terrance’s friend – in Baillie’s apartment to buy cocaine and that she and Terrance got in an argument before Downey went home to get money.

Crown prosecutor Carla MacPhail quizzed Downey on why he didn’t have contacts in his phone for the drug-dealing duo, even though he had plenty of other numbers.

She suggested it’s because they don’t exist, but Downey told court that’s not true.

“Surely it would have made good sense to get their phone numbers?” MacPhail asked Downey Thursday.

He said he agreed.

“It seems like the guy with access to four kilograms of cocaine is someone you would have wanted to add to your contact list.”

“Kind of,” Downey replied.

Downey told court the man identified as Terrance asked for tape while arguing with Baillie. Downey said he ripped off a piece and didn’t think much of the request.

The jury has already heard evidence that two of Downey’s partial fingerprints were found on duct tape that had been wrapped around Baillie’s face and neck.

The Crown’s theory is that Downey blamed Baillie for his relationship ending and for his former girlfriend – Baillie’s best friend – declining to work as an escort.

Court heard the former girlfriend asked Downey to check hospitals on July 11, 2016, when she and other loved ones became concerned they couldn’t get a hold of Baillie. He testified he drove by the hospital and didn’t go in.

MacPhail suggested Downey didn’t check because he knew she was dead.

“You knew she was dead because you killed her, Mr. Downey,” the prosecutor said.

“I did not kill Sara,” he responded.

MacPhail asked Downey why he declined to join his then-girlfriend when she went to Baillie’s house later that afternoon.

“It wouldn’t have mattered if I went there or not,” he said.

She suggested it was because he already knew the 34-year-old single mother was dead, stuffed in a laundry hamper in her daughter’s closet.

“You do know that because you’re the one who put her there,” MacPhail said.

“I did not know that and I did not put her there,” he replied.

Taliyah was gone when Baillie was found dead. The girl’s remains were found three days later in some bushes east of the city. The trial heard police used pings from Downey’s phone to zero in on the location.

MacPhail grilled Downey about a five-minute gap in a flirtatious text exchange between Downey and another woman the day Baillie died.

“You were busy dumping Taliyah Marsman in the bushes, weren’t you?” she asked.

“I didn’t dump Taliyah Marsman in the bushes,” he replied.

Both Baillie and Taliyah died by asphyxiation, the trial has heard.

Earlier, MacPhail read out in court text exchanges in the weeks leading up to the slayings that suggested Downey was stressed about money.

Some were over a repossessed Mercedes while others were about owing a nephew about $1,000 and being unable to lend his sister $20 for gas. Other messages suggested Downey was frustrated with the influence Baillie was having on his then-girlfriend.