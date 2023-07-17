A 31-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman face charges after a series of shootings in Edmonton over the weekend that police say were random.

Edmonton police say Tariq Sayed Mohammed Aman and Neanna Wuttunee jointly face a total of 35 charges.

Some of the charges include using a firearm for committing an offence, recklessly discharging a firearm, assault with a weapon and aggravated assault.

Police say someone in a grey car randomly shot at four vehicles across different locations Saturday night.

They say three people were injured, two of them seriously, when struck by bullets.

Police say Aman has a history of dangerous driving and is facing additional charges for driving a vehicle while prohibited, dangerously operating a vehicle and fleeing from a peace officer.

“We are still seeking dashcam footage from anyone who may have captured these incidents over the weekend,” Staff Sgt. Shelley Fisher said in a news release Monday.

“Our investigators are also consulting with our Firearms Investigations Unit to help determine the origins of the firearm that was located.”